Relegation check: Which exports are battling to remain in their league's top-flight?

Tessmann would likely get more minutes in the first team with expected departures following a potential relegation – that's if he sticks around. As for Busio: Would it make sense for him to head to Italy's Serie B after a number of other European clubs tried to sign him just last summer? Would it make sense for Venezia to cash in on him as revenues decrease with relegation? These are all things to think about if the worst-case scenario happens and Venezia can't avoid the drop.