Red Bulls & NYCFC set for crucial Hudson River Derby: "It's a playoff game" 

Amid the inevitable chaos of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, one thing has remained constant for the last 15 years: the New York Red Bulls .

"It's next game up, no matter who the opponent is, just happens to be a New York rivalry. So it'll just make the game that much bigger, that much important. It'll mean more. But it's a playoff game for us. The playoffs are starting this Saturday for us, so it's huge."

"I think we're in a difficult spot where we kind of have to crawl ourselves out of it. It's a huge three points for us," explained Long Island native Dylan Nealis .

As if that isn't enough to get the adrenaline pumping, the final stretch begins with essentially a must-win Hudson River Derby against bitter rivals New York City FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday night (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Since 2010, RBNY have put together the longest active postseason streak in men's North American sports, qualifying for the playoffs each season. But they're currently on the outside looking in (10th place), and with three regular-season games remaining, the reigning Eastern Conference champions have work to do to keep their historic streak alive.

Sustaining the streak

The last time the Red Bulls failed to reach the postseason, half of the MLS's 30 teams had yet to join the league. Unsurprisingly, 15 years marks the longest such streak in MLS history and has led RBNY to a league-record 25 postseason appearances in 29 seasons. Not even the Yankees or Knicks could reach a quindecennial of playoff berths.

All that to say, Saturday is not just any old New York derby.

"I expect a very intensive game against them, and from the mental side, of course, in our home stadium, we have to be ready," said head coach Sandro Schwarz. "We have to be ready in our open play, in our ball possession game. So that's necessary against them, especially when they have the quality in the offensive transition.

"So all the principles which we need and all the supporters which we need in our stadium. We are looking forward, and we are very excited to have this game on Sunday."

As they showed last season, if the Red Bulls can sneak into the playoffs, they can make a run to MLS Cup presented by Audi, no matter their seed. Perhaps there is no better preparation for doing so than a do-or-die Hudson River Derby. They'll like their odds, too, boasting a 12W-3L-2D mark against their rivals at home in all competitions.

"It'll be a super intense game. Tactics might get thrown out the window first five minutes, and it just becomes an absolute war out there. Just winning your individual battles, winning your one-on-one duels," added Nealis.