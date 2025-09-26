Red Bulls & NYCFC set for crucial Hudson River Derby: "It's a playoff game" 

Amid the inevitable chaos of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, one thing has remained constant for the last 15 years: the New York Red Bulls.
Since 2010, RBNY have put together the longest active postseason streak in men's North American sports, qualifying for the playoffs each season. But they're currently on the outside looking in (10th place), and with three regular-season games remaining, the reigning Eastern Conference champions have work to do to keep their historic streak alive.
As if that isn't enough to get the adrenaline pumping, the final stretch begins with essentially a must-win Hudson River Derby against bitter rivals New York City FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday night (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
"I think we're in a difficult spot where we kind of have to crawl ourselves out of it. It's a huge three points for us," explained Long Island native Dylan Nealis.
"It's next game up, no matter who the opponent is, just happens to be a New York rivalry. So it'll just make the game that much bigger, that much important. It'll mean more. But it's a playoff game for us. The playoffs are starting this Saturday for us, so it's huge."
Sustaining the streak
The last time the Red Bulls failed to reach the postseason, half of the MLS's 30 teams had yet to join the league. Unsurprisingly, 15 years marks the longest such streak in MLS history and has led RBNY to a league-record 25 postseason appearances in 29 seasons. Not even the Yankees or Knicks could reach a quindecennial of playoff berths.
All that to say, Saturday is not just any old New York derby.
"I expect a very intensive game against them, and from the mental side, of course, in our home stadium, we have to be ready," said head coach Sandro Schwarz. "We have to be ready in our open play, in our ball possession game. So that's necessary against them, especially when they have the quality in the offensive transition.
"So all the principles which we need and all the supporters which we need in our stadium. We are looking forward, and we are very excited to have this game on Sunday."
As they showed last season, if the Red Bulls can sneak into the playoffs, they can make a run to MLS Cup presented by Audi, no matter their seed. Perhaps there is no better preparation for doing so than a do-or-die Hudson River Derby. They'll like their odds, too, boasting a 12W-3L-2D mark against their rivals at home in all competitions.
"It'll be a super intense game. Tactics might get thrown out the window first five minutes, and it just becomes an absolute war out there. Just winning your individual battles, winning your one-on-one duels," added Nealis.
"It's a huge game for us. Must get three points. It's a playoff game for us. So we're going to take it one half at a time, and we can't wait for the weekend."
Playing spoiler
With immense pressure on the Red Bulls to keep their playoff hopes alive, the visitors, who have already secured their postseason place, are being provided a golden opportunity to play spoiler.
Although RBNY cannot be officially eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, as they trail Chicago Fire FC by two points with an extra game played, completing a league double over the Red Bulls on Saturday could be remembered as the moment NYCFC squashed their rival's famed streak.
The blue half of New York would love nothing more.
"It's our biggest rival, and they've had quite the playoff streak, and their backs are up against the wall," said Cityzens fullback Kevin O'Toole, a New Jersey native who came up through the RBNY academy.
"So yeah, I think that's an added element, but it's also, more importantly for us, it's important that we secure as high a position as high up the tables as we possibly can. Whichever team is standing in our way, our mission is going to be focusing on ourselves and ensuring that we have a really strong finish to the season, leading into playoffs."
Victory would help NYCFC inch closer to a top-four finish in the East, which would mean home-field advantage in their Round One Best-of-3 series. Currently level on points (53) with fourth-place Charlotte FC, NYCFC are on the brink of leapfrogging The Crown, but they'll have to do so without injured star striker Alonso Martínez (adductor).
"It'd be huge. We were just discussing that our away form has picked up really nicely, but the more home games you can stack up in the playoffs, the better your odds are," said O'Toole.
"So yeah, our sights are set on that top fourth finish, especially just bringing momentum into the playoffs is going to be really important."
Bragging rights
Whichever way the derby goes, New Yorkers will certainly hear about it at work on Monday morning. Whether you're on the field or in the stands, derbies always mean more, especially for the NY/NJ natives.
"It always has, this game," agreed O'Toole. "The game always lights a spark under me. I always carry a little extra motivation going into it."
"Just some New York pride," seconded Nealis. "I think playing it or watching it, both sides will have some New York pride. Being from Long Island, New York myself, I take extreme pride in these games. That's bragging rights for the foreseeable future.
"Last year we had it. I think right now, maybe they have it because they beat us earlier in the year and they already clinched the playoffs. So huge game on the weekend for bragging rights."