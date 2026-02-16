Red Bull New York 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule
Team Snapshot
The Red Bulls hit the reset button this offseason, installing U.S. Soccer legend Michael Bradley as head coach and Canada Soccer legend Julian de Guzman as head of sport. That followed the club's record 15-year Audi MLS Cup Playoffs streak ending one season after making MLS Cup 2024.
To turn things around, New York boosted their attack by acquiring Jorge Ruvalcaba and Cade Cowell from LIGA MX clubs. They join stars Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Emil Forsberg, who combined for 28g/16a a season ago.
Key Signings
- Justin Che: After several seasons abroad, Che returned to MLS. The US youth international defender began his career as an FC Dallas homegrown player.
- Cade Cowell: The winger was acquired on loan from LIGA MX powerhouse Chivas Guadalajara. Cowell was previously an MLS All-Star with the San Jose Earthquakes.
- Ethan Horvath: The USMNT goalkeeper arrives from EFL League One side Cardiff City on a free transfer, helping replace Carlos Coronel.
- Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty: The Canadian youngster brings well over 100 MLS appearances and projects as a starting fullback.
- Jorge Ruvalcaba: The Mexican-American winger was acquired from LIGA MX side Pumas UNAM, where he tallied 16g/9a in 100 games.
- Robert Voloder: The German center back brings MLS experience after playing for Sporting Kansas City.
Key Departures
- Carlos Coronel: The Paraguay international signed with São Paulo in Brazil’s top flight after being New York's first-choice goalkeeper from 2021-25.
- Daniel Edelman: The homegrown midfielder was traded to St. Louis CITY SC, offering a fresh start in the Western Conference.
- Noah Eile: The Swedish center back was transferred to EFL Championship side Bristol City for reportedly around $4.5 million.
- Lewis Morgan: After being limited by injuries, the Scottish attacker and 2024 MLS Comeback Player of the Year was traded to San Diego FC.
- Sean Nealis: The veteran center back, who made 187 appearances across all competitions in seven seasons, was traded to D.C. United.
- Peter Stroud: The homegrown midfielder was traded to Minnesota United FC during the offseason.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for Red Bull New York.
- Andrés Agulla: 11th in Eastern Conference
- Marcelo Balboa: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Max Bretos: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Steve Cangialosi: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Daniel Chapela: 11th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Michele Giannone: 11th in Eastern Conference
- Tony Husband: 11th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Dax McCarty: 11th in Eastern Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Bruno Vain: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 4th in Eastern Conference
New Kit
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Michael Bradley
- Stadium: Sports Illustrated Stadium
- Last year: 12W-15L-7D, 43 points, 10th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify