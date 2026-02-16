New York City FC 2026 Season Preview

Team Snapshot

New York City FC made a surprise run to the 2025 Eastern Conference Final, capping a strong first season under head coach Pascal Jansen.

Their squad leans heavily on goalkeeper Matt Freese, who's well-positioned to start for the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He's enjoyed a rapid rise for club and country.

NYCFC's other star is Nicolás Fernández Mercau, who arrived last summer from LaLiga side Elche. The Argentine playmaker will prove key alongside Talles Magno as striker Alonso Martínez recovers from an ACL tear.

Key Signings