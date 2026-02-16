New York City FC 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule
- First game: Feb. 22 - 7 pm ET at LA Galaxy
- Home opener: March 7 - 2:30 pm ET vs. Orlando City SC
- Full schedule
Team Snapshot
New York City FC made a surprise run to the 2025 Eastern Conference Final, capping a strong first season under head coach Pascal Jansen.
Their squad leans heavily on goalkeeper Matt Freese, who's well-positioned to start for the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He's enjoyed a rapid rise for club and country.
NYCFC's other star is Nicolás Fernández Mercau, who arrived last summer from LaLiga side Elche. The Argentine playmaker will prove key alongside Talles Magno as striker Alonso Martínez recovers from an ACL tear.
Key Signings
- Kai Trewin: The Australian international defender/midfielder was acquired from A-League side Melbourne City FC. He could feature at this summer's World Cup alongside midfielder Aiden O'Neill.
Key Departures
- Julián Fernández: After three seasons with NYCFC, the Argentine winger was loaned to Argentine Primera División side Rosario Central.
- Justin Haak: The homegrown midfielder/defender enjoyed a breakout 2025 season, then signed with the LA Galaxy in free agency.
- Mitja Ilenič: The Slovenian defender joined Polish first-division side Raków Częstochowa on loan after three seasons with NYCFC.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for New York City FC.
- Andrés Agulla: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Marcelo Balboa: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Max Bretos: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Steve Cangialosi: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Daniel Chapela: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Michele Giannone: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Tony Husband: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 11th in Eastern Conference
- Dax McCarty: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Bruno Vain: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 5th in Eastern Conference
New Kit
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Pascal Jansen
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium/Citi Field
- Last year: 17W-12L-5D, 56 points, 5th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Final