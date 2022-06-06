Beasley weighs in on Jesus Ferreira’s World Cup chances with USMNT

The FC Dallas striker was unable to place home the two-best chances for the Yanks on the night: A through ball from Christian Pulisic that he hit right at the goalkeeper and a hard-driven cross from Inter Miami's DeAndre Yedlin that he headed over the crossbar.

Neither was a golden opportunity, but they were chances USMNT legend DaMarcus Beasley has come to expect the early MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi leader to put away.

"If you look at the ball that Christian gave him on the shot that he took, that first touch got kind of in-between his foot and he had to take another touch to get the shot off," Beasley said on MLSsoccer.com's Extratime Watchalong show.