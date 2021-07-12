Recap: USA 1, Haiti 0

The US men's national team labored their way to a 1-0 win over Haiti on Sunday evening in Group B of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup , opening their confederation championship campaign at Children's Mercy Park, the home of Sporting Kansas City .

Colorado Rapids left back Sam Vines settled the scoring in the 8th minute, latching onto a cross from right back Shaq Moore that was flicked on by Columbus Crew striker Gyasi Zardes. Vines made a late-arriving run at the back post, then powerfully headed home from six yards out for the 1-0 lead.

The USMNT created two strong first-half looks through Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman, with his volley in the 6th minute rattling off the crossbar. Then deep into first-half stoppage time, Haiti goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre saved Zimmerman’s header after LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget whipped in a left-footed cross.

Nicholas Gioacchini, one of four non-MLS players on the 23-man roster, struck the left post in the 66th minute when opting for placement over power. The Ligue 2-based forward subbed on in the 14th minute for D.C. United wide player Paul Arriola, who was removed after feeling tightness in his right hamstring.

Haiti’s best looks arrived via Columbus Crew winger Derrick Etienne Jr., though he couldn’t steer home shots in the 5th and 20th minutes.

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio debuted in the 62nd minute, making the 19-year-old cap-tied to the USMNT after appearing in an official competition. Busio had been eligible for Italy’s national team as well, this moment arriving the same day the Azzurri hoisted the Euro 2020 title.