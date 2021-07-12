Three takeaways from the USMNT's Gold Cup-opening win over Haiti

USMNT fans have a tendency to pop off after games like this, frustrated at the perceived inability to properly put a pronounced underdog to the sword on home turf. That’s understandable to a point, and head coach Gregg Berhalter made clear afterward that he wasn’t wowed by his team’s performance.

“We still need to go to another gear. You can see we're a little rusty, the movements weren’t as clean as they normally were, and we didn't create enough and we didn’t finish enough chances,” he said, then later dialed up the criticism a bit more specifically.

“I missed the urgency to score more goals, to be dangerous, to play first pass forward and aggressive. To me, it was way too slow, way too backwards and not enough intent to turn Haiti around and get them defending in the penalty box. And then once we were in the penalty box, I didn't like the runs and movement in the box – I didn't like the service. So from the attacking end, we were disappointed with the intent that we showed tonight.”