Busio and Sands make their mark in USMNT win over Haiti

The first thing I want to get on the record here, and to hope that anyone reading this understands: By historical standards, the US men’s national team ’s 1-0 win over Haiti in the group stage opener of the Concacaf Gold Cup was fairly comfortable.

Gregg Berhalter’s not insensible to that, and part of what he’s trying to do with both his personnel and his system is to tilt the odds more in favor of “talent,” of which the US now have an abundance, and less in favor of “random chance” or “grim determination.” I think the xG numbers from Sunday night’s game paint a pretty good picture of that:

For two, the Gold Cup is almost never as easy as casuals think it’s going to be (just ask all those El Tri fans after Saturday night’s scoreless draw against Trinidad & Tobago). Back in 2017, which is the last time the US won it, they had to settle for a 1-1 draw vs. Panama in the opener and then needed to scrap their way to a 3-2 win over Martinique in the second group stage game. That great 2007 team that beat Mexico in the final on Benny Feilhaber’s golazo? Their opener was a 1-0 win over Guatemala that came via an early Dempsey goal and then an hour of grim determination to make the scoreline stand up.

For one, Haiti have always played the US very tough -- think back to the 2015 Gold Cup, when the US needed a goal from Clint Dempsey and then spent the rest of the game holding on for dear life. That’s usually the baseline against the Haitians.

I do agree with Paul’s take that it never felt quite that dominant, but in addition to the US goal they hit the woodwork twice and forced Haitian ‘keeper Brian Sylvestre (a former US youth international) into a number of quality saves. Matt Turner, meanwhile, didn’t have to do much until the very end -- a play, it should be noted, on which he was clearly fouled.

Was it perfect? No, of course not. But it’s never been perfect against Haiti no matter what the formation, personnel or principles of play have been. The Haitians always create opportunities on the break no matter who they’re playing, and this group has been particularly good at that over the past few years (though it should be noted they truly missed Frantzdy Pierrot). When they do so, your defenders simply have to make the necessary plays.

The US defenders, in other words, did their jobs.

And that is a very good baseline to have from this group. Berhalter needs to trust that Miles Robinson and Walker Zimmerman, in particular, won’t lose the US the game against pretty good Concaf foes. That box isn’t completely checked, but it certainly was an encouraging 90 minutes in that regard.