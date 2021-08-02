Recap: USA 1, Mexico 0

Robinson settled the game in the 117th minute with his second goal of the tournament, beating El Tri to a curling ball that sealed the USMNT's second major tournament win over Tata Martino's team this summer. Back on June 6, the "A team" beat Mexico in the inaugural Concacaf Nations League Final.

Before the dramatic finish, Mexico striker Rogelio Funes Mori gave the host country's defense some early tests, with goalkeeper Matt Turner recording four saves in the first half. USMNT winger Paul Arriola had the opening half's best chances, most notably a 26th-minute opportunity that beat El Tri goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera, only to hit the outside of the post. Arriola was also at the spear of a promising counter-attack in the fifth and final minute of stoppage time, but pulled his shot wide.

The second half started with Eryk Williamson playing Sebastian Lletget toward goal seconds in, but just overhitting the potential assist. Mexico also had three chances in the half's first five minutes, including Oberlin Pineda shooting wide twice after getting sufficient separation from USMNT defenders.

Just past the hour mark, Gregg Berhalter made an audacious triple sub, putting Cristian Roldan in for Lletget and subbing both fullbacks, bringing Sam Vines and Shaq Moore into the match. Roldan almost immediately made an impact, sending a ball that bounced within range of Matthew Hoppe and Gyasi Zardes in his first bit of possession, which kicked the US into a higher gear and more purposeful attacking.

On a 74th-minute free kick from Acosta, Zardes and Arriola each had opportunities in the goalmouth, but Talavera somehow saved both attempts to maintain the deadlock. On the other end just two minutes later, Mexico sub and Inter Miami CF player Rodolfo Pizarro nearly orchestrated an El Tri goal in his first involvement. Despite other opportunities for both teams, including a Gianluca Busio hit that announced his entrance, the Concacaf rivals finished the first 90 minutes scoreless – thanks in large part to 31 USMNT clearances compared to Mexico's four – and moved into extra time.