Voices: Greg Seltzer

USMNT player ratings: Robinson, Acosta star in Gold Cup Final takedown of Mexico

By Greg Seltzer

The US men’s national team reclaimed the Concacaf Gold Cup on Sunday night thanks to a blue-collar, "get 'er done" display that resulted in a 1-0 final victory over arch-rivals Mexico. 

Miles Robinson was always there to bail the team out when the visitors raided the US area, and then he capped his star showing with the winning goal just as the game looked certain to reach penalty kicks.

Here's how Gregg Berhalter's troops fared against El Tri.

United States Men's National Team Player Ratings

7.0
NE_Matt_Turner_HEA
Matt Turner
Goalkeeper · USA

Advertising

After getting away with a bad ball-handling flub in the opening moments, Turner got back to usual business. Most of the New England backstop's five saves were fairly simple, but his full-stretch denial of Rogelio Funes Mori in the first half was a doozy.

7.0
ATL_Geroge_Bello_HEA
George Bello
Left back · USA

The Atlanta United left back didn't have much impact getting forward, but his defensive work was key in the shutout. Bello repeatedly made El Tri's dynamic right-siders Jesus Corona and Luis Rodriguez work extra hard to produce minimal service from the flank.

9.5
ATL_Miles_Robinson_HEA
Miles Robinson
Center back · USA

For 120 minutes, the Atlanta United center back was where the buck stopped. Time and time again, Robinson made just the intervention that was needed. To top it all off, he nodded home the 117th-minute winner to become just the second American to lift the US past Mexico in a Gold Cup final.

5.0
NYC_James_Sands
James Sands
Center back · USA

Advertising

For most of regulation time, the New York City FC man struggled with Mexico's ground game. While Sands fared well with his aerial challenges, there were tough turnovers, lost marks and iffy clearances. However, after about the 70th minute, the youngster significantly tightened things up at the back.

7.0
reggie-cannon
Reggie Cannon
Right back · USA

The Boavista right back never really looked to get forward, but he deserves plaudits for his emergency interventions. Cannon single-handedly shut down some dangerous Mexico chances with his transition defense and area challenges.

5.0
LA_Sebatian_Lletget_HEA_17
Sebastian Lletget
Central midfielder · USA

Once again, the LA Galaxy midfielder’s field-tilting link game went missing in action. Lletget did make himself useful with some strong track-back defense, though.

7.5
COL_Kellyn_Acosta
Kellyn Acosta
Central midfielder · USA

Advertising

This was very much a tale-of-two-halves performance by the Colorado Rapids midfielder. The first half was rough for Acosta, who couldn't advance passes out of the back and was having all sorts of trouble containing Hector Herrera. Then he was fantastic after the break, especially on the defensive side of the ball. As the cherry on top, his terrific free kick teed up Robinson's late winner.

5.5
POR_Eryk_Williamson_HEA
Eryk Williamson
Central midfielder · USA

Like Acosta, the Portland Timbers midfielder was having a devil of a time trying to help the USMNT out of their end in the first half. Williamson finally did better at initiating transition when he decided to start galloping out of jams himself. All in all, it was an uneven showing.

5.5
Arriola_Paul-480.png
Paul Arriola
Winger · USA

The D.C. United winger had his moments in transition, but was too invisible for too many long stretches of his 87 minutes. Arriola was left with head in hands after send a golden first-half chance off the outside of the post.

4.5
CLB_Gyasi_Zardes
Gyasi Zardes
Striker · USA

Advertising

It's been a long while since I've seen the Columbus forward’s hold-up game waver, and it took him until the second extra period to get a shot off. As has become the norm, Zardes pitched in with a handful of timely set-piece clearances.

5.5
matthew-hoppe
Matthew Hoppe
Winger · USA

While the Schalke forward fired a few threatening shots at Mexico's goal, this was his least well-rounded outing of the tournament. Hoppe's handling touch was off, and none of his offbeat ideas panned out this time.

7.0
Gregg Berhalter

The coach seemed quite content to have his team squeak out yet another 1-0 victory, and some of his maneuvers helped make that happen. This was no virtuoso performance, to be sure, but Berhalter's boys came ready to plug away on the same page until the trophy was back in USMNT hands.

Substitutes

Advertising

5.5
John_Keatley_Sounders_4918_1-480.png
Cristian Roldan
Midfielder · USA

The Seattle ace delivered an enticing cross with his first action, but was pretty quiet after that.

6.0
shaq-moore
Shaquell Moore
Right back · USA

There weren't real shining moments or errors in the right back's no-frills sub shift.

6.0
COL_Sam_Vines
Sam Vines
Left back · USA

The Colorado left back mostly stayed home, and ably so.

Advertising

5.5
nicholas-gioacchini
Nicholas Gioacchini
Winger · USA

The Caen attacker linked play a bit, but his most notable action was a bad giveaway that sent Mexico on the break.

6.0
SKC_Busio
Gianluca Busio
Midfielder · USA

The youngster wasn't sharp on the ball at the start of his 33 minutes, but settled down to help the USMNT relieve pressure.

--
20200130_Kessler_Henry_00001-480.png
Henry Kessler
Center back · USA

A mere cameo for the Revolution defender on his USMNT debut.

Gold Cup US Men's National Team Voices: Greg Seltzer

Advertising

Related Stories

Canada player ratings: Tajon Buchanan, Maxime Crepeau shine in Gold Cup semifinal
USMNT player ratings: Matt Turner, Gyasi Zardes send US to Gold Cup Final
Eight potential MLS transfer targets from the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
USMNT player ratings: Robinson, Acosta star in Gold Cup Final takedown of Mexico
Voices: Greg Seltzer

USMNT player ratings: Robinson, Acosta star in Gold Cup Final takedown of Mexico
Recap: USA 1, Mexico 0
Gold Cup

Recap: USA 1, Mexico 0
Recap: Toronto FC 1, Nashville SC 1

Recap: Toronto FC 1, Nashville SC 1
"It's very, very soft": Chicago lament Wyatt Omsberg red card at Philadelphia

"It's very, very soft": Chicago lament Wyatt Omsberg red card at Philadelphia
Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, Chicago Fire FC 1

Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, Chicago Fire FC 1
Patrick Mahomes on why he became part of SKC ownership group

Patrick Mahomes on why he became part of SKC ownership group
More News
Video
Video
Club & Country Postgame Show - Gold Cup Final
58:38

Club & Country Postgame Show - Gold Cup Final
USA vs. Mexico - Game Highlights
4:12

USA vs. Mexico - Game Highlights
GOAL: Miles Robinson puts it away for USA
1:10

GOAL: Miles Robinson puts it away for USA
Watch MLS in 15 from TOR vs. NSH | August 1, 2021
15:17

Watch MLS in 15 from TOR vs. NSH | August 1, 2021
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.