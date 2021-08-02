Three takeaways from the USMNT's thrilling extra-time Gold Cup Final win over Mexico

The Gold Cup typically unfolds like a mountain climb for the USMNT. They are occasionally tested but rarely troubled in the group stage, then face a sequence of more and more difficult opponents with smaller and smaller margins for error as they advance through the knockout bracket. The subtext here: The performances in games like the 6-1 trouncing of Martinique – and the analysis we compile on them – pale in comparison to a meaningful match like Sunday’s.

So as enjoyable as it was to watch the likes of Robinson, James Sands and Sam Vines thrive from the jump in their introductions to the senior international level in those early games, they were subjected to challenges of another magnitude against Mexico. It wasn’t all smooth sailing by any means: Sands, for example, got worked over by Rogelio Funes Mori more than once in the first half, and had to be bailed out by Turner and Robinson.