Mexico's Rogelio Funes Mori passed through FC Dallas on his way to stardom

But one name rang out more than any other in Saturday’s press availabilities: Rogelio Funes Mori.

The Mexico national team’s Gold Cup squad is rich with talent, and with the United States electing to bring a relatively unproven squad to the tournament, pundits have concluded that El Tri have more weapons at their disposal in Sunday’s final (8:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision, TUDN) at Allegiant Stadium outside Las Vegas.

“I said already, he is one of the best players in the tournament,” US men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter of the Monterrey dangerman. “Really like the player, really like what type of striker he is, lethal in the penalty box … and he's a handful. And for us, it's going to be a challenge.”

It’s not all that often a national team faces a fierce rival whose most dangerous player could well be wearing their own colors instead. But that scenario has been discussed and debated for the past decade about Funes Mori and his twin brother Ramiro, an Argentina international defender who's currently playing for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

The duo spent much of their childhoods in Arlington, Texas after an economic crisis drove their family out of Argentina; their father Miguel was an aspiring pro footballer in his younger days and vowed to keep them playing the beautiful game in their new surroundings. Rogelio vaulted into wider attention when he won Sueño MLS, a nationwide talent search competition aired on Univision, in 2008.

Both were invited to join FC Dallas’ newborn youth system, with now-Orlando City SC boss Oscar Pareja – then a young coach helping build what would later become MLS’ flagship academy – among those to highly rate them. That’s where the story gets cloudier.