Recap: Toronto FC 1, New York Red Bulls 1

Just 38 seconds into the second half, the Red Bulls broke the scoreless stalemate on Klimala’s third goal of the season.

Fabio beat Omar Gonzalez in a footrace to a long ball out of the back by Tom Edwards and tried to chip Alex Bono, but the Toronto FC goalkeeper, who raced off his line, batted the attempt down. The ball fell to Klimala, who potted the rebound off his own saved shot.

Klimala also had the best chance of a scoreless first half following a Toronto FC turnover in midfield, but Justin Morrow heroically slid to block the shot for a corner kick in first-half stoppage time.

Jozy Altidore came off the substitute’s bench in the 54th minute looking to spark an equalizer, with Caden Clark checking in at the same time in hopes of extending the visitor’s lead.

It was Priso who leveled in the 62nd minute after goalkeeper Carlos Coronel slapped an attempted clearance directly to him by getting a touch on a floated back-post service from Yeferson Soteldo that was intended for Altidore. Priso equalized with a first-time left-footed strike inside the near post.