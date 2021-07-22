Recap: Toronto FC 1, New York Red Bulls 1

Ralph Priso’s first MLS goal canceled out Patryk Klimala’s opening strike as Toronto FC rallied to earn a 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls Wednesday night at BMO Field.
Just 38 seconds into the second half, the Red Bulls broke the scoreless stalemate on Klimala’s third goal of the season.
Fabio beat Omar Gonzalez in a footrace to a long ball out of the back by Tom Edwards and tried to chip Alex Bono, but the Toronto FC goalkeeper, who raced off his line, batted the attempt down. The ball fell to Klimala, who potted the rebound off his own saved shot.
Klimala also had the best chance of a scoreless first half following a Toronto FC turnover in midfield, but Justin Morrow heroically slid to block the shot for a corner kick in first-half stoppage time.
Jozy Altidore came off the substitute’s bench in the 54th minute looking to spark an equalizer, with Caden Clark checking in at the same time in hopes of extending the visitor’s lead.
It was Priso who leveled in the 62nd minute after goalkeeper Carlos Coronel slapped an attempted clearance directly to him by getting a touch on a floated back-post service from Yeferson Soteldo that was intended for Altidore. Priso equalized with a first-time left-footed strike inside the near post.
Priso’s goal energized the Reds, who took the game to the visitors for a long stretch, but it was the Red Bulls who were more dangerous late, with Fabio turning and firing off the side netting as the highlight of a surge in the final 10 minutes. Toronto's final chance came in the closing seconds of second-half stoppage time, as Soteldo cut the ball back at the endline and served a ball into the box. However, Altidore headed over the frame.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Neither team will be particularly thrilled with sharing the points. It was a road point for the Red Bulls, but they’ll rue squandering a second-half lead for the second straight match against an Eastern Conference foe (though they extended their unbeaten streak to four matches). It's three unbeaten for Toronto FC after Chris Armas was let go, but it’s also a second straight draw at BMO Field for a team desperate for three points. The Reds are 10 points below the playoff line in the East already, with five teams queuing up in front of them to get above the line.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Priso had some nervy moments after coming on for an injured Auro in the first half, but he’s the definition of being in the right place at the right time with this left-footed finish.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: He’s the guy it seems everyone loves to hate, but Michael Bradley had himself a solid, strong shift. The Toronto captain worked his socks off on both sides of the ball, completing 88.2% of his passes and winning 71.4% of his duels. No one, in red or white, had better numbers across the 90 minutes.
Next Up
- TOR: Saturday, July 24 at Chicago Fire FC | 8 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- RBNY: Sunday, July 25 at D.C. United | 8 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)