Nani's "beautiful" backheel cancels out "world-class" Busio goal

A moment of brilliance, like Nani’s stunning equalizer for Orlando City SC in a 1-1 draw against Sporting Kansas City , brings about many different emotions.

For the veteran Portuguese winger, his late backheel was more about stress release than unbridled joy.

“I don’t remember to score a goal like that,” Nani said after the match. “It's always nice to score goals like that because it's like a release of a lot of stress.”

The stress for Nani and his teammates came from getting goal-scoring chances, finishing those opportunities, only to see two goals waved off by the offside flag, including one of three Video Review decisions on the night.

Only the last of those reviews — Nani’s 79th-minute leveler — was ruled a goal. Neither coach, not Orlando's Oscar Pareja or Peter Vermes for SKC, complained about the calls.

“Today we suffered a lot because we deserved that equalizer and after Nani scored such a great goal with such creativity, such a beautiful gesture, you want it to be real,” Pareja said. “But they took their time and we were frustrated for a moment. But fortunately it was a great goal for him.”