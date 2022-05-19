San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jamiro Monteiro named Continental Player of the Week

The 28-year-old’s goals in the 44th and 80th minutes were enough to move San Jose to 4W-1L-2D in all competitions since interim manager Alex Covelo took over, with Monteiro scoring in back-to-back games.

Monteiro spearheaded San Jose’s 3-2 comeback win over the Portland Timbers on Wednesday evening, scoring twice in what amounts to his first-career brace in his fourth MLS season. He previously spent 2019-21 with Philadelphia.

The San Jose Earthquakes made a key move when acquiring midfielder Jamiro Monteiro from the Philadelphia Union last winter, and now the Cape Verdean international has won MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire honors for Week 12.

With his performance, Monteiro helped the Earthquakes score at least three goals for the fifth time this season, becoming the only team in MLS to reach that mark in 2022. He’s also the second Earthquakes player to earn Player of the Week honors, joining Cristian Espinoza in Week 8.

San Jose will look for their fourth consecutive home win when they host Sporting Kansas City on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).