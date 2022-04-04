Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 5

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

There were bangers galore in Week 5 of the 2022 MLS season, from both likely and unlikely sources. And on a week of the FIFA World Cup draw, we celebrate the league’s diversity in the AT&T 5G Goal of the Week nominees.

Included is a stunning long-distance volley from Argentine striker Maxi Urruti, the opener in Austin FC’s 2-2 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes. And there's another golazo from Brazilian midfielder Joao Paulo against Minnesota United FC in Seattle Sounders FC’s 2-1 win at Allianz Field.

New Zealand defender Bill Tuiloma continues to score for club and country. After a brace for the All Whites in a 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over the Solomon Islands, he scored a world-class free kick for the Portland Timbers in a 3-1 loss to the LA Galaxy.

And then there was a first-time, left-footed volley from Brazilian striker Alexandre Pato in Orlando City SC’s 4-2 loss to LAFC.

Vote for your favorite below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

Team of the Week presented by Audi: LAFC, LA Galaxy ride Week 5 surge into El Trafico showdown

What MLS' last 3 undefeated teams are getting so right
National Writer: Charles Boehm

What MLS' last 3 undefeated teams are getting so right
LA Galaxy's Chicharito hailed as "top class" as El Tri exile continues
National Writer: Charles Boehm

LA Galaxy's Chicharito hailed as "top class" as El Tri exile continues
Chicharito in scary top form, Lodeiro looks like his old self, Josef not so much & more from Week 5
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Chicharito in scary top form, Lodeiro looks like his old self, Josef not so much & more from Week 5
Recap: Portland Timbers 1, LA Galaxy 3

Recap: Portland Timbers 1, LA Galaxy 3
Pato's sweet volley, Joao Paulo's screamer – Vote for Week 5's Goal of the Week!
Pato's sweet volley, Joao Paulo's screamer – Vote for Week 5's Goal of the Week!
Every MLS goal in week 5!
Every MLS goal in week 5!
HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy | April 03, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy | April 03, 2022
RED CARD: Marco Delgado, LA Galaxy - 61st minute
RED CARD: Marco Delgado, LA Galaxy - 61st minute
