Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 5

There were bangers galore in Week 5 of the 2022 MLS season, from both likely and unlikely sources. And on a week of the FIFA World Cup draw, we celebrate the league’s diversity in the AT&T 5G Goal of the Week nominees.
Included is a stunning long-distance volley from Argentine striker Maxi Urruti, the opener in Austin FC’s 2-2 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes. And there's another golazo from Brazilian midfielder Joao Paulo against Minnesota United FC in Seattle Sounders FC’s 2-1 win at Allianz Field.
New Zealand defender Bill Tuiloma continues to score for club and country. After a brace for the All Whites in a 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over the Solomon Islands, he scored a world-class free kick for the Portland Timbers in a 3-1 loss to the LA Galaxy.
And then there was a first-time, left-footed volley from Brazilian striker Alexandre Pato in Orlando City SC’s 4-2 loss to LAFC.
Vote for your favorite below or at Twitter.com/MLS.