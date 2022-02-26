Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, Minnesota United FC 1

Minnesota started the game on the front foot and took the lead in the 23rd minute through Lod, who scored from inside the box after a low cross from Franco Fragapane . The Union equalized 12 minutes later courtesy of a Cory Burke header.

It was a back-and-forth affair in the second half, with both teams pressing on both ends of the field. They were ultimately unable to find a winner, with Union goalkeeper Andre Blake's point-blank save of Adrien Hunou in the 93rd minute being particularly impressive.