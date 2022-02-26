Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, Minnesota United FC 1

Minnesota United FC walked away from the Philadelphia Union with a point in the opening game of the 2022 MLS regular season, all thanks to a first-half goal from Robin Lod for a 1-1 result Saturday at Subaru Park.
Minnesota started the game on the front foot and took the lead in the 23rd minute through Lod, who scored from inside the box after a low cross from Franco Fragapane. The Union equalized 12 minutes later courtesy of a Cory Burke header.
It was a back-and-forth affair in the second half, with both teams pressing on both ends of the field. They were ultimately unable to find a winner, with Union goalkeeper Andre Blake's point-blank save of Adrien Hunou in the 93rd minute being particularly impressive.
Three things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Minnesota will be happy with a road point, particularly against a highly-rated team like Philadelphia. Kervin Arriaga looking lively in his first game is a sign of good things to come for the Loons as well. The Union would've obviously liked the three points, but there's some positives to decipher, particularly Jack Elliott's vision and ability to build out of the back.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It's always good to start a season with a goal, and hopefully Lod's early strike portends more from the 28-year-old.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Arriaga's performance for the Loons must have left MNUFC's Adrian Heath feeling reassured about acquiring the Honduran international midfielder this offseason. His free-kick shot in the 42nd minute had the potential of being the highlight of the week had it not hit the post.
Next up
- PHI: Saturday, March 5 at CF Montréal | 4 pm ET (TVA Sports, MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- MIN: Saturday, March 5 vs Nashville SC | 6 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)