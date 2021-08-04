Independent Review Panel denies Chicago's appeal of Wyatt Omsberg red card

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The league’s Independent Review Panel has denied Chicago Fire FC’s appeal of the red card issued to center back Wyatt Omsberg in the 34th minute of their 1-1 draw at the Philadelphia Union on Aug. 1.

As a result of the denied appeal, Omsberg is not eligible to play in Chicago’s next regular-season game on Wednesday, Aug. 4 against New York City FC as he serves a one-match suspension for the red card.

Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Since Chicago’s appeal was unsuccessful, the club has one unsuccessful appeal remaining for any future dismissals in the 2021 season.

The Independent Review Panel consists of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association, and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization.

Chicago Fire FC Wyatt Omsberg

