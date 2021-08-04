Independent Review Panel denies Chicago's appeal of Wyatt Omsberg red card

The league’s Independent Review Panel has denied Chicago Fire FC ’s appeal of the red card issued to center back Wyatt Omsberg in the 34th minute of their 1-1 draw at the Philadelphia Union on Aug. 1.

As a result of the denied appeal, Omsberg is not eligible to play in Chicago’s next regular-season game on Wednesday, Aug. 4 against New York City FC as he serves a one-match suspension for the red card.