Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 3

How do you like your AT&T 5G Goal of the Week? Week 3 of the 2022 MLS season provides a great variety of goals to choose from.
Do you like rampaging solo runs from the other side of midfield capped by a classy finish under the crossbar? Then Alan Velasco’s goal on his anticipated debut in FC Dallas’ 2-0 win over Nashville SC might be your choice.
Perhaps you favor a first-time low blast from outside the box? Then Lucas Zelarayan’s opening goal in Columbus Crew’s 2-1 win over Toronto FC would earn your vote.
Or a high rocket for a second-half winner? Then Darwin Quintero’s second goal in Houston Dynamo FC’s 2-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC should suit your fancy.
Maybe you like chips – who doesn’t? Then Santi Rodriguez’s finish that left goalkeeper Sebastian Breza stranded in New York City FC’s 4-1 victory over CF Montréal is your bag.
Vote for your favorite below or at Twitter.com/MLS.