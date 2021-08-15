PK madness! CF Montréal beat New York Red Bulls on third try

When the smoke cleared and the bell stopped tolling, CF Montréal wrapped up a 2-1 win Saturday night that nobody at Stade Saputo will soon forget.

Then Amro Tarek was called for handling the ball on a sliding challenge in the box. Referee Allen Chapman pointed to the spot and madness in Montréal ensued.

For 90 minutes, CF Montréal and the New York Red Bulls battled to a deadlock. Nothing separated two Eastern Conference sides desperate for three points, and there was nothing particularly memorable to that point.

“It was a crazy end to the game and it's a textbook case of being calm and cool,” CF Montréal head coach Wilfred Nancy said. “I told the players at halftime, in all honesty, that I knew we could win this game. But we had to be even more calm, not get into their game and that we were going to find that pass that could beat them. I'm proud of the players because we took a lot of risks tonight by attacking with three, so I'm very happy.”

Nancy called it “a first time for me,” and anyone watching would surely agree.

Let’s recap, shall we?

While sliding, Tarek made contact with Bjorn Johnsen’s cutback into the box from the endline with his hand, resulting in a penalty kick call in the 92nd minute.

Johnsen, who had just entered the match in the 85th minute, chased down the ball and held onto it at the spot despite Mason Toye’s pleas to give it to him. Nancy said after the game he wasn't pleased Johnsen took the PK because he was still fresh into the match.