Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 20

A full MLS midweek slate provided more than enough golazos to make it a tough choice for Week 20's AT&T Goal of the Week.

Seattle Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz continued his sensational season with a spectacular league-leading 14th goal of the season as he found the top corner of the net against FC Dallas. At the other end of the scale, John Tolkin got a memorable first-ever MLS goal in the New York Red Bulls' win over the Columbus Crew.

The contenders are rounded out by another headline-making strike from New England Revolution starlet Tajon Buchanan and an unstoppable shot from the LA Galaxy's in-form Rayan Raveloson.

Goal of the Week Raul Ruidiaz Tajon Buchanan John Tolkin Rayan Raveloson

