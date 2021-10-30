Recap: New York Red Bulls 1, CF Montréal 0

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

Fabio scored a dramatic game-winning goal in second-half stoppage time to deliver the New York Red Bulls a 1-0 victory over CF Montréal and a huge three points in the Eastern Conference playoff race at Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

With his team just minutes away from having to settle for what would have been a disappointing home draw, Fabio came through with a late headed finish off a set-up from second-half substitute Caden Clark, putting RBNY in position to solidify a playoff spot with positive results in their final two regular-season matches of the 2021 MLS campaign.

The match was open early, as the sides swapped a pair of huge chances. RBNY nearly opened the scoring shortly after kickoff through a shot from Wikelman Carmona that forced Montréal backstop Sebastian Breza into a reaction save. Montréal then nearly found the go-ahead goal on the other end after Sunusi Ibrahim got in behind the RBNY defense and put his shot on target, but saw it denied by a kick-save by Carlos Coronel.

Montréal was on the front foot for a lengthy stretch after that, but it was RBNY that had the next-best look of the first half just shy of the half-hour mark. Kyle Duncan started the sequence with an alert interception deep in the Montréal end, before Sean Davis found Patryk Klimala for a wide-open shot on goal. But Breza was up to the task, denying the Polish striker's close-range effort.

RBNY looked reinvigorated coming out of the halftime locker room, racking up several chances, and coming just inches from finding an opener in the 68th minute on a chance spearheaded by Clark. Cristian Casserres Jr. collected a feed from the 18-year-old homegrown and smashed a shot from the top of the area that looked bound for goal, only to deflect off the post.

It looked like the match was headed for a scoreless finish, but Fabio ensured that wouldn't be the case, flicking home the game-winning header after Clark alertly headed a Klimala cross back across goal.

Goals

  • 90'+1' - RBNY - Fabio | WATCH

Next Up

  • RBNY: Wednesday, November 3 vs. Atlanta United | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
  • MTL: Wednesday, November 3 vs. Houston Dynamo FC | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
CF Montréal New York Red Bulls

