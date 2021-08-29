Recap: New York Red Bulls 0, Chicago Fire FC 1

Chicago Fire FC secured three road points for the first time since their final match of the 2019 season, defeating the New York Red Bulls , 1-0, at Red Bull Arena Saturday night.

The lone goal, scored just past the half-hour mark, was awarded following Video Review after Robert Beric was initially ruled offside. Referee Victor Rivas went to the monitor, where it was determined that Carlos Teran’s long throw-in deflected off a pair of Red Bulls players before landing for Beric’s near-range finish.

The Red Bulls played on the front foot after the restart, but would-be dangerous shots by Caden Clark and Patryk Klimala before the hour mark were well off the mark.

The Fire nearly doubled their lead in the 58th minute against the run of play, but Carlos Coronel did well to dive and get his left hand to deny Fabian Herbers.

Just after coming on as part of a double substitution, Danny Royer couldn’t latch onto a Fabio ball across the face of goal. Chicago defender Jonathan Bornstein got a piece of the pass for the critical intervention in the 65th minute.