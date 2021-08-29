Recap: New York Red Bulls 0, Chicago Fire FC 1

Chicago Fire FC secured three road points for the first time since their final match of the 2019 season, defeating the New York Red Bulls, 1-0, at Red Bull Arena Saturday night.
The lone goal, scored just past the half-hour mark, was awarded following Video Review after Robert Beric was initially ruled offside. Referee Victor Rivas went to the monitor, where it was determined that Carlos Teran’s long throw-in deflected off a pair of Red Bulls players before landing for Beric’s near-range finish.
The Red Bulls played on the front foot after the restart, but would-be dangerous shots by Caden Clark and Patryk Klimala before the hour mark were well off the mark.
The Fire nearly doubled their lead in the 58th minute against the run of play, but Carlos Coronel did well to dive and get his left hand to deny Fabian Herbers.
Just after coming on as part of a double substitution, Danny Royer couldn’t latch onto a Fabio ball across the face of goal. Chicago defender Jonathan Bornstein got a piece of the pass for the critical intervention in the 65th minute.
That was RBNY's final quality chance as Chicago, who nearly earned a late insurance goal from Alvaro Medran that pinged off the post, celebrated a second win over New York in just under three weeks. They've now leapfrogged them in the race to get above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference.
Goals
- 32’ – CHI – Robert Beric | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Fire moved ahead of the Red Bulls into 10th place in the East by snapping a 19-match road winless streak that dated back to Decision Day presented by AT&T on Oct. 6, 2019 when they defeated Orlando City SC, 5-2. It was a devastating defeat for the Red Bulls, their ninth one-goal loss of the season. They're now 12th in the East and five points below the line.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: There was just one goal scored and, as was the case in Chicago's 2-1 home win over the Red Bulls on Aug. 8, a long throw-in by Teran proved to be effective.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Beric gets the honors for his first goal since July 7 in a 3-1 win over Orlando. The striker has a history of scoring in bunches, something Fire fans hope continues to be the case.
Next Up
- RBNY: Saturday, September 11 vs. D.C. United | 7 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- CHI: Saturday, September 11 at Sporting KC | 8:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)