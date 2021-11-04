New York Red Bulls rue failure to score after "pure domination" against Atlanta United

Everything was good enough on Wednesday night to seal the New York Red Bulls ' place in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs on Wednesday night, except the literal finishing touch.

But despite a 15-3 edge in shots and a 1.3-0.1 edge in expected goals, the Red Bulls now face a Decision Day trip to face Nashville SC (3:30 pm ET | ESPN) just one point to the good side of the playoff line.

Three points would've sealed one of seven Eastern Conference places for New York, which has lost only once and conceded only four goals in its last 11 matches to rescue a once-wayward season.

As a result, the Red Bulls had to settle for a 0-0 home draw against Atlanta United that leaves manager Gerhard Struber's surging team still without a 12th consecutive postseason appearance secured.

"I think we have to be critical with our self, especially how we handled in the moment, chances," Struber said afterward. "This is in the end I think not enough. I think we have to win this game clear, especially when, look, now in the expected goal race, we dominated the game from chances and also from the expected goals, and this means we have to score."

Club leading scorer Patryk Klimala was the biggest culprit, failing to capitalize on chances to add to his eight goals. Among them: a 15th-minute header he flashed wide of the target, a 48th-minute half volley he smashed against the crossbar, and a 52nd-minute breakaway thwarted by the legs of goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Caden Clark also had an apparent opening goal correctly disallowed for offside in the 54th minute.