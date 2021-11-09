Power Rankings: New England, Colorado end 2021 MLS regular season as teams to beat

Because we only get one more chance to rank teams in order with little to no context or defined criteria for what “Power” actually means. And that’s the kind of chance you have to cherish. Until we just roll this thing back out next year like Hannibal Lecter. Anyway, thanks for reading.

One last time. One last time to get it all wrong and feel dumb for having attempted it in the first place. Breathe in that final whiff of Power Rankings and then question whether or not the air surrounding them is actually quite toxic and then choose to worry about that later.

Disclaimer: The Power Rankings are voted on by the entirety of the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff. You should probably be gently made fun of if you still think the actual rankings are made by just one person. Except for this week. Where Tom Bogert jokingly put FC Cincinnati in first and I just kind of kept it there. Because I’m personally determined to ruin the sanctity of the most sacred tradition in sports: The MLS Power Rankings. Anyway, you should really recognize that the stakes have never been lower.

“Colorado have quietly turned into a dark-horse pick to make some noise this season. Matt Doyle has compared the current group to be a potential Union-esque team … if everything goes right. But even having that chance seems good to me. They may be a year away from ascending … or they may not be. Either way, a lot of room for optimism here.”

“We don’t look at it (in terms of DPs)," Rapids general manager Padraig Smith said in a 2020 press conference. "We look at in terms of: What is our overall budget and how do we best utilize MLS mechanisms for building rosters to put the most competitive team on the field? We’re excited about what we’re doing, we’re excited about the group we have and we’re excited about the targets we’re looking to add.”

The Rapids went from being a team regarded with equal parts optimism and hesitancy to Decision Day heroes, mercilessly vanquishing the looming specter of an LAFC playoff run and jumping to first place in the West. And they did it with the lowest payroll in the league and the smallest DP contribution of any team in MLS. The difference between the total minutes their lone DP, Younes Namli , played compared to the minutes the Revs’ three DPs played ended up at 6154. Yet, here both of them are with a Round One bye. MLS!

For the first time all year, they take the second spot in the rankings. They finish the regular season tied with Columbus for distance between their highest and lowest ranking, going from as low as 22 to where they are now. Which doesn’t mean a whole lot, but it’s still kind of cool.

Sooooooooooooooooooooooooo….Going winless over your last six games is certainly one way to end the season and head into the playoffs. It sure seemed like Seattle had that Round One bye locked up and then, ya know, they went winless over their last six games including losses to SKC, LAFC and Houston. It all happened so quickly. And so easily. A little too easily.

I’m not saying this is exactly what happened, but if Brian Schmetzer comes out 10 years from now and releases a tell-all book called like “Sounding Off” or something and says “I totally tried to keep the team from getting a Round One bye in 2021 because the byes are too long and ruin a team’s ability to stay sharp," just know you heard it here first and that you shouldn’t be surprised. I’m not putting anything past him at this point.

But what I will say is that, secret conspiracy to fall to number two or not, you probably shouldn’t worry too much about Seattle’s form over the final couple of weeks of the season. First and foremost, now is the part of each thing I write over the next two weeks where I mention there’s no correlation between end-of-year performance and playoff performance. Being hot or cold at the end of the year doesn’t seem to mean anything across all sports. You can google this over and over again in different ways like I have (or just start here and work outward) and you’ll almost exclusively find someone smart saying something about how the final few games of the season in Sport X don’t translate to the postseason. Playoffs are extremely weird.