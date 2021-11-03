Three Takeaways from LAFC's dramatic draw with Vancouver Whitecaps

Vanni Sartini’s 'Caps entered the night with one scenario in mind: win and they were playoff bound. They went up 1-0, but defended under pressure for most of the match and couldn’t hold the lead. No worries, a win would have been markedly better, obviously, but a road draw that took two points away from a direct competitor is still a fine result. Come Sunday, a draw against Seattle at BC Place and Vancouver will complete their midseason transformation. It won’t be easy, but their fate in still in their hands.

There is only one thing that matters this time of year in Major League Soccer. What do the standings say? That both the Whitecaps (6th, 48 points) and LAFC (9th, 45 points) remain in playoff purgatory. Neither is in, neither is out and neither can afford to slip up on Decision Day.

#VWFC head coach Vanni Sartini on the 'Caps being able to clinch a playoff spot at home on Sunday: "Now, we get to finish the job at home, which is beautiful"

Here are three quick thoughts. We do it all over again on Wednesday night, when you’ll get the tiniest hint about what that playoff/standings see-saw is going to look/feel like on Decision Day. Good luck keeping up.

Not so for Bob Bradley’s LAFC. They entered the night knowing a loss would basically sink their playoff chances. They didn’t lose, but the goal Vancouver scored was preventable and LAFC couldn’t capitalize on a dominant second half that resulted in a 2.8-1.1 xG “win.” Now they must win at Colorado on Decision Day AND get help to extend their season. Not ideal. Chicho is going to see that stoppage-time header whiff in his dreams. That play was the difference between LAFC having a win-and-you’re-in season finale and their current reality.

The ‘Caps straight up don’t win this game without Crepeau having one of his best games of the season. The Canadian international doesn’t get the same sort of buzz as Matt Turner or Andre Blake , but he’s in the top quarter of MLS goalkeepers by just about any measure in 2021.

Remember that xG “win” for LAFC I referenced above? Instead of thinking about that in terms of LAFC misses, consider Crepeau, via a season high 10 saves, kept out nearly two goals (1.8) that the MLSsoccer.com model would expect to be scored. That’s the definition of a MOTM performance.

It was fitting that Vancouver’s goal came via a Ryan Gauld through ball, some heady Brian White hold-up play and a cheeky touch-and-finish from Cristian Dajome , good for double digits in front of goal for 2021.

Cristian Dájome has scored his 10th goal for #VWFC this season. He’s averaging about 0.49 xG+xA per 90 this season. He was a free transfer. Sometimes you don’t have to spend exorbitant amounts to find a quality player.

All three have turned into spectacular signings for the Whitecaps, and you can thank the scouting and recruitment infrastructure that sporting director and CEO Axel Schuster started putting in place (from scratch, it must be said) once he arrived in November 2019.

Brian White for 400k xAM is going to go down as one of the best mid-season moves in league history. https://t.co/vjHeQE0Qg4

Without all three, acquired in different ways, this team would not be on the brink of the playoffs. With them – and many others – the future is getting brighter in Vancouver.

As for Decision Day, there is good news and bad news.

The bad news is that the Sounders are in a semi-desperate seeding position and shellacked the ‘Caps 4-1 less than a month ago. The good news is that game was played in Seattle and Vancouver are arguably the league’s best home team. I’m not talking about their 10-4-2 record over the course of the entire season. I’m talking about the 7-1-0 mark at BC Place, which they only returned to in August.