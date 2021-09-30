Recap: LAFC 1, Portland Timbers 2

Dairon Asprilla scored in his third consecutive game after assisting Yimmi Chara 's opening goal, as the streaking Portland Timbers damaged LAFC 's postseason hopes with a 2-1 victory Wednesday night at Banc of California Stadium.

Asprilla's 59th-minute winner – and eighth goal of the season – secured fourth-place Portland's third straight win and sixth in seven matches, while sending LAFC to a third consecutive defeat. With a win, LAFC could've pulled within a point of the seventh and final Western Conference place in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Timbers completed a three-match season sweep of LAFC with the triumph, which amounts to their nine-point cushion in their quest to secure a playoff spot.

Halftime sub Danny Musovski leveled the match 10 minutes after the break for LAFC, who lost at home for just the third time this season.