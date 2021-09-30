Wednesday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 28's action

Actually, “witnessed” might be an overstatement. If you’re here hoping I have all the answers after somehow watching all 1,260 minutes (plus stoppage time!) of action, you’ve got another thing coming.

Was just sitting here thinking trying to consume all this is like rowing a dinghy in a hurricane 🚣‍♂️🚣‍♂️🚣‍♂️ https://t.co/GAwCmwRxFd

It’s after midnight and I’m dragging myself ashore amidst the wreckage of my three-screen (sometimes four with phone) viewing setup. Charlie Boehm has your Campeones Cup breakdown . Here’s what you need to know elsewhere in MLS…

Understandably, Atlanta made a big deal of celebrating the man who chose their city as his own and helped build their club from scratch. The standing ovation and adulation from his teammates were givens, but I am also choosing to take this tweet extremely literally.

Wednesday night’s penalty kick wasn’t among Martinez’s most memorable strikes, but it was damn important in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff race, fueling a 1-0 victory that pushed the Five Stripes back above the line and dropped Inter Miami seven points off the postseason pace.

It only took Josef Martinez 125 games (all comps) to hit triple digits. Nobody’s done it faster in MLS history – Robbie Keane was second quickest to mark in 156 games – and so much of Atlanta United ’s success in their first five seasons has come thanks to the voracious appetite of their Venezuelan striker.

There is plenty of real estate to work with outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, so choose a spot, lock in the sculptor and unveil the thing. Unless that tweet was just a tease, in which case carry on. Clearly Josef will on the goal front. He needs 86 more to match Landon Donovan for the all-time, all-comp MLS total.

The Falcon is cool and all, but I agree with whoever is running your Twitter account: it’s time to commission another iron giant. Atlanta needs a statue with a scowl. Atlanta needs a statue with swagger. Your supporters need history memorialized outside the Benz. They need The Father staring daggers in every single person who meets his frozen gaze forever.

Do it, Atlanta United. Build it. Come on. You know you want to. Hell, you said you would! We have the proof!

Pretty legendary stuff. Statue worthy, even, you might say. Or tweet. Just saying.

The Chicago Fire won for the first time in five games … then this happened.

If we’re trusting Taylor’s reporting – and I absolutely am – Wicky would be the seventh manager to lose (or, in Freddy Juarez’s case, leave) his job in MLS this season. There would also be six head coaching gigs open around the league, and I feel safe saying this isn’t the end of the 2021 coaching carousel.

Chris Armas (Toronto FC) — JOB OPEN (Javier Perez named coach for rest of 2021)

Gabriel Heinze (Atlanta United) — Gonzalo Pineda

Freddy Juarez (Real Salt Lake) — JOB OPEN

Marc Dos Santos (Vancouver Whitecaps) — JOB OPEN

Luchi Gonzalez (FC Dallas) — JOB OPEN

Jaap Stam (FC Cincinnati) — JOB OPEN

Raphael Wicky (Chicago Fire) — JOB OPEN

As for Wicky, who lasted just 21 months in the job, it’s hard to be surprised given the results (50 points from 51 games). This season, which once held real playoff promise, has been a major disappointment (12th in the East, seven wins in 28 games, -15 goal differential), and 2020 wasn’t any better.

It’s really been a comedy of errors at times in Chicago. The Fire’s knack for inexplicable, game-losing errors is well documented, but they’re also last in the Eastern Conference in goals scored. Chicago have lost more games this year than FC Cincinnati. Their Designated Players haven’t been difference makers. Nobody has, really, and Wicky paid the price.

I can’t say that Wicky was the problem, just part of it. How could he possibly bear that sort of organizational responsibility when you look at the macro of the last decade-plus and not just the past two, pandemic-plagued years?

The Fire are about to miss the playoffs for the 10th time in 12 years. That’s ugly stuff for a once proud club.