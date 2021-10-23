Chicago Fire FC's Luka Stojanovic wins Week 31 AT&T Goal of the Week

A dipping volley in the 93rd minute to clinch a 4-3 win? Yep, that’ll do it.

Chicago Fire FC midfielder Luka Stojanovic has won Week 31’s AT&T Goal of the Week race, pulling 43.3% of the vote. The Serbian’s team-leading eighth strike of the year capped a thrilling Eastern Conference matchup with FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium, evading goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton with vigor and shock value.

Little separated spots two through four, with second place (19.3%) falling to New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil after his ankle-breaking effort against D.C. United.