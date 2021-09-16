Recap: DC United 3, Chicago Fire FC 0

Kamara converted twice from the penalty spot before adding his third on a header off Julian Gressel's cross to bring his season total to 16 goals and D.C. two spots up to fifth place in the Eastern Conference table. Seattle's Raul Ruidiaz entered Wednesday in the Golden Boot race lead with 14 goals.

Chicago missed a chance to move above the New York Red Bulls into 11th place in the East, suffering their ninth away defeat in 11 trips this season.

Kamara earned the first penalty himself when he got behind the backline and was tugged back by Carlos Teran. Kevin Paredes won the second when he induced Jhon Espinoza into a late challenge after his cutback on the left side of the penalty area.