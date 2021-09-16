DC United's Ola Kamara wins MLS Player of the Week after hat trick vs. Chicago

Finally, Kamara added his team's third and final goal of the day right on the stroke of halftime, cashing home a flicked header off a pinpoint cross from Julian Gressel that allowed D.C. to cruise to its 10th victory of the season. Hernan Losada's group are now in the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race with a 10W-10L-4D record and 10 matches left to play.