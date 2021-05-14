Recap: DC United 1, Chicago Fire FC 0

Flores’ goal started with Moses Nyeman winning the ball back in the Chicago defensive third and playing to Adrien Perez. In his second start, Perez perfectly lofted a cutback from the end line to the edge of the six-yard box where Flores headed home to give D.C. United a 1-0 lead in the 7th minute.

Julian Gressel nearly doubled the advantage in the 21st minute but, following an attacking corner kick, he hammered a shot past a rooted Bobby Shuttleworth and off the crossbar.

Brian Gutierrez had the Fire’s best scoring chances in the first half. But Jon Kempin, in his first MLS start since 2019, made a solid save before a Frederic Brillant clearance in the 32nd minute and then the 17-year-old homegrown put his low shot off the far post five minutes later.