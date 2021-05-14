What we learned when Hernan Losada and Raphael Wicky crossed paths

A few yards to Wicky’s left, D.C.'s Hernan Losada was slightly less didactic, but even more animated as he paced his own technical area. The Argentine’s pressing system is more kinetic than Wicky’s possession-centric philosophy and his sideline demeanor reflected it, rallying his shorthanded side to keep pushing high, keep working.

In between, there were pained reactions to the two Fire scoring chances that clanged off the woodwork, and two more parried away by goalkeeper Jon Kempin , who made his D.C. United debut. By the final whistle, the former Swiss international’s vest had been discarded, a downcast look as he walked onto the pitch to console his players after another loss, their fourth in five games during the young season.

Raphael Wicky would drop into his bucket seat to ponder, perhaps confer with assistant Frank Klopas. But before long he’d pop back up to urge on his Chicago Fire FC team – at times shouting encouragement, other times screaming for certain movements or decisions, underlining his points with an assortment of hand signals. A litany of ‘talk’ signs to Chicago’s leaky backline to demand more explicit communication. A convergence of index fingers to request a tighter tactical structure.

WASHINGTON – The two coaches, both top-tier professionals in their own playing days, rarely stopped moving as the game unfolded in front of them at Audi Field.

Like the 3,935 socially-distanced fans in attendance, Losada’s emotions spiked and ebbed with every missed chance, every promising movement that broke down in the final third. He exulted when the final whistle sounded on his team’s hard-earned 1-0 win, capping a three-game losing skid and stabilizing the trajectory of his fledgling renovation project in the U.S. capital.

This was a meeting of two “young Turks” in the league’s coaching ranks, both charismatic imports with well-developed ideas about how to play the game and cosmopolitan, multilingual backgrounds to connect with their diverse rosters. Both are working to revive big-market clubs with bygone glories and a marked air of unrealized potential, facing a sense of urgency that belied this early juncture in the campaign. Wicky, now in his second year, missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs a season ago. Losada, only 39, is tasked with rejuvenating the Black-and-Red upon arriving from Belgian side Beerschot.

“Of course I wanted to start the game with a real [No.] 9, but it was not possible,” said Losada, who has remained defiant about his high-intensity training methods despite a crippling injury crisis. “The forwards that we had on the bench were not fit enough to start, so I needed to find a rabbit out of a hat. I don’t know how you call it, but you know what I mean.”

On Thursday that meant fielding Adrien Perez – expected to be a reserve this year, but now key amid all the absences – and Edison Flores as a small, scuttling, skillful front line in his 3-5-2 formation. The gambit paid off with Flores’ goal, his first in a heretofore disappointing stint in D.C., and a man-of-the-match display from the clever Perez.