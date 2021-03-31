DC United's Paul Arriola has loan stint with Swansea cut short due to injury

Paul Arriola’s loan with Swansea City has been cut short after the D.C. United Designated Player suffered a quadriceps injury, which has ruled him out for the remainder of the English Championship season, D.C. United announced Wednesday.

Arriola, who was sent on loan on Feb. 1, is expected to be sidelined for approximately 4-6 weeks as he rehabilitates from the injury. He made two short substitute appearances for Swansea City, coming off the bench in the latter stages of a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Feb. 17 and a 3-1 defeat to Bristol City 10 days later. He also featured for 25 minutes in a fifth-round FA Cup defeat to Manchester City on Feb. 10.