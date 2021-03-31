DC United's Paul Arriola has loan stint with Swansea cut short due to injury

Paul Arriola’s loan with Swansea City has been cut short after the D.C. United Designated Player suffered a quadriceps injury, which has ruled him out for the remainder of the English Championship season, D.C. United announced Wednesday.
Ian Mitchelmore of Wales Online was the first to report the story.
Arriola, who was sent on loan on Feb. 1, is expected to be sidelined for approximately 4-6 weeks as he rehabilitates from the injury. He made two short substitute appearances for Swansea City, coming off the bench in the latter stages of a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Feb. 17 and a 3-1 defeat to Bristol City 10 days later. He also featured for 25 minutes in a fifth-round FA Cup defeat to Manchester City on Feb. 10.
Arriola signed with D.C. United in 2017 after beginning his career with Liga MX side Club Tijuana. The US international has 14 goals and 12 assists in 69 MLS appearances. He suffered a torn ACL in preseason ahead of the 2020 season but battled to return to make his lone appearance off the bench in DC's final match of the season.
Arriola is the second US international to have an injury-shortened loan stint with Swansea City, following Jordan Morris’ ACL tear suffered while with Swansea in late January.