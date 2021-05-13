Chicago's Raphael Wicky: Things have to start changing against DC United

Chicago are scoreless in their last two matches, and over the weekend lost to the Philadelphia Union after twice conceding in a nine-minute span during the second half. The Swiss manager found it particularly frustrating, blaming the poor run of form on small mistakes.

"It has to change as quick as possible," Fire head coach Raphael Wicky said. "We have to start tomorrow with that. That's the reality."

Now, they'll aim to reverse course against each other at Audi Field on Thursday evening (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), trying to turn their campaign around.

Four weeks into the 2021 MLS season, D.C. United and Chicago Fire FC have already encountered losing streaks. Both Eastern Conference clubs have lost three in a row, with D.C. losing by multiple goals in their last two games and Fire FC still winless through four matches.

"We're missing on both ends of the field, the little details or stopping these mistakes," Wicky said. "Also, when we have chances, scoring those chances because when things don't go well, you can't expect to have six, seven, eight big chances every time. There are games where you need one or two chances and score and maybe turn things around."

As for D.C. United, they're only four games into the Hernan Losada era. The Black & Red have been hit hard by injuries, though the Argentine manager sees indicators that his system can bear fruit. One encouraging sign is US men's national team midfielder Paul Arriola appears to be nearing his return.

"Even in difficult circumstances in this little storm where we have been through the last few weeks, you have a lot of positive aspects and positive things to build up towards the future," Losada said. "It’s very easy to be friendly with guys who are scoring every week, scoring two, three goals or two, three assists. You have to be with them in the moments that is not happening.