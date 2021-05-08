Recap: Columbus Crew 3, DC United 1

Lucas Zelarayan scored on a curling, 25-yard free kick early and Columbus Crew SC pressured D.C. United into two second-half own goals en route to a 3-1 victory on Saturday afternoon at Historic Crew Stadium.

Columbus' victory was their first following a midweek Concacaf Champions League encounter, after a pair of 0-0 draws in their previous two games.

The Crew were aided in this one by the fact Zelarayan had a full week's rest. He had been suspended for Wednesday's away loss in Leg 2 of the quarterfinals against CF Monterrey.