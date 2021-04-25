Recap: Colorado Rapids 1, Austin FC 3

Austin FC got their first goal in club history from Diego Fagundez , and then added two more courtesy of Cecilio Dominguez for their first-ever win, 3-1, over the Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday night.

Austin FC held the possession edge in the first half, but the Rapids were more threatening in front of goal, and struck first on a 36th-minute corner kick, with Jack Price delivering a ball in that Andre Shinyashiki was able to head home.

Austin had some promising moments early, particularly from Jared Stroud, and Colorado tested Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver with pace and goal-minded runs from Diego Rubio and Michael Barrios throughout the half.

Perhaps the most consequential moment for Austin FC in the opening frame happened about midway through, when starting left back Ben Sweat went down with an apparent knee injury. That was an unwelcome sight for Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff, particularly with his lineup stretched a bit thinner than usual with two first-week starters out: Center back Matt Besler staying in Austin with his wife and newborn child, and Designated Player Tomas Pochettino a late scratch due to what the club described as "a potential league-related administrative issue regarding [his] registration."

Austin nearly got on the board for the first time in their history with a 49th-minute Dominguez free kick that glanced off the woodwork, and then Rubio nearly answered a minute later, and got another chance on goal four minutes after that.

But then Austin poured it on with three goals in the space of 12 minutes, starting with Fagundez making Austin FC history, handling the finish on a pinballing Stroud cross for the expansion team's first-ever regular-season goal.

Then, Austin's first-ever Designated Player got a quick brace, starting with a 67th-minute goal assisted by just-subbed-on attacker Jon Gallagher, and then adding a 71st-minute goal supplied by his former Club Guarani teammate Rodney Redes.

Stuver stayed steady the rest of the way, saving sub Jonathan Lewis' 79th-minute attempt to cut into the visitors' lead.