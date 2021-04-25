Saturday takeaways: What we learned from Week 2's action

After a spectacular opening weekend to the MLS season, there has been little letup in Week 2, with Saturday's 11 games featuring a heavyweight clash out West, another homegrown making his mark and a first-ever win for Austin FC.

In 2019 they were phenomenal at protecting leads and seeing out games. However, there was never a doubt in my mind that the Sounders were going to find a way to get at least an equalizer because LAFC have a hard time keeping clean sheets — just three in their last 29 games. With Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi , they’ll be able to outscore most opponents so it may not matter in the end, but if the attacking core has an off day, they will be in trouble. One of their issues is that they send a lot of players forward in attack and are left shorthanded at the back if they don’t immediately win the ball back after losing it.

The main takeaway for me today is that Bob Bradley and Brian Schmetzer are constantly innovating and trying to find new tactical ways to get the most out of what’s available to them. Another thing, is that LAFC have got to tighten up defensively.

We got an early glimpse at two Western Conference powerhouses when LAFC took on the Seattle Sounders . Despite key players missing on both sides, there were still plenty of takeaways from the game. The first thing I know for sure is that both of these teams — assuming they stay relatively injury-free — will be in the conversation for silverware when the 2021 season is all said and done.

Ultimately, the Sounders figured it out and Cifuentes wasn’t able to influence the game in the way Bradley would have hoped, but it was the creativity in tactical thinking that impressed me about the way LAFC set themselves up despite the lack of effectiveness as the game wore on.

Playing with a false nine also gives your side a better chance of keeping possession by outnumbering your opponent in the central area of the pitch. In the first 15 minutes, this worked quite well for LAFC as the Sounders backline had a hard time recognizing when to track Jose Cifuentes deep into the midfield and when to hold their position. LAFC were able to get runners beyond Cifuentes and apply a lot of pressure on the Sounders.

In the absence of the last two Golden Boot presented by Audi winners in Vela and Rossi , Bradley opted to play a midfielder in the No. 9 role — something Pep is renowned for. The reason this can be so effective is because a midfielder will naturally play the position from a deep lying starting point which makes it difficult for the opposing center backs to know when to stay tight and when to drop off. Most defenders want to be within touching distance of the striker so it can be disorienting when you have no one to mark because of how deeply they’re positioned.

So, what was it about the coaching that got me excited today? I believe we saw some fascinating tactical adjustments from both sides to compensate for their missing superstars. There’s no question that Pep Guardiola is a big influence on the way Bob Bradley and his coaching staff thinks.

The Sounders need Nico Lodeiro in order to do anything significant this season. Not only is he the captain, he’s the one who simplifies the game for everyone around him. When he gets on the ball, Raul Ruidiaz, Cristian Roldan, Joao Paulo and everyone else know exactly which spaces they should be moving into. He’s the first player they look for when launching a counter or when trying to relieve pressure.

There’s no like-for-like player you can replace him with and so it was on Schmetzer and his staff to find a way to minimize the impact of his absence. They did just that by utilizing Cristian Roldan in an advanced role where he could make runs beyond Ruidiaz and Will Bruin and help to turn the LAFC backline.

When Roldan plays as the attacking midfielder, he’s not going to get on the ball and dictate the tempo of the game and he’s not going to make inch perfect through balls for his teammates to run onto. However, what he will do is make darting runs into wide areas and beyond the defense which forces the opponent to lose their defensive shape, especially in the midfield.

His off the ball running forced Mark-Anthony Kaye, Eduard Atuesta, and Latif Blessing to follow him into areas they’d rather not go into which in turn created space for other Sounders players to find some success in the vacated spaces. Brad Smith benefited greatly in the first half as he was able to put in several crosses from the left hand side.