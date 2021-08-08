Recap: Colorado Rapids 0, Sporting Kansas City 0

Sporting Kansas City took a point from their Saturday evening Western Conference showdown with the Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, grinding out a 0-0 draw aided in part by some stalwart goalkeeping from Tim Melia .

The Rapids laid claim to the game's biggest chances, but the visitors preserved the scoreless stalemate and moved one point clear of the Seattle Sounders for the top spot on the Western Conference table.

Colorado nearly opened the scoring on 28 minutes through Michael Barrios, who almost chipped Melia after making a nifty move to free himself up in the box, but saw the shot go just high of the crossbar. The Rapids had another golden opportunity on the stroke of halftime through a first-time laser shot from Jack Price off a deflected cross from Mark-Anthony Kaye, who made his Rapids' debut following his arrival via trade from LAFC. But Melia came up with a huge kick-save to keep the match scoreless heading into the break.

Alan Pulido very nearly found a 66th-minute breakthrough for Sporting KC at the end of a counterattack that saw the Mexico international end up in a 1-on-1 against Lalas Abubakar. Pulido curled his shot around the big center back, but it went inches wide.

Colorado had arguably the two best chances for either side in a three-minute span following Pulido's miss. The first came in the 73rd minute when homegrown midfielder Cole Bassett made a charging run down the right side and roped in a pinpoint cross that found Jonathan Lewis for a point-blank look. But the US international winger couldn't quite convert, putting the first-time finish just wide of the far post. Diego Rubio then nearly found the net just two minutes later, putting a headed attempt off a corner kick from Price on target, only to see it denied by another sprawling save from Melia.