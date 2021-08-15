Recap: CF Montréal 2, New York Red Bulls 1

CF Montréal snapped their five-game winless streak in dramatic fashion, as Victor Wanyama 's 98th-minute penalty kick sealed a 2-1 comeback win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night at Stade Saputo.

RBNY goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel saved two penalties in stoppage time to keep the draw alive, but two Video Review calls found the Brazilian had stepped off his line. With a third attempt, Wanyama buried his spot-kick and gave Montréal their first win since July 17 against FC Cincinnati.

The Red Bulls broke the ice thanks to a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time. Aljaz Struna took down Andrew Gutman with a diving tackle as he made his way inside the box. Referee Allen Chapman called for a spot-kick, and Patryk Klimala stepped up and beat Sebastian Breza to steal a goal away from the half.

Having to play catch up in the second half, Montréal pressed and finally equalized via a Sunusi Ibrahim header in the 71st minute. Djordje Mihailovic attempted to dribble past a defender but instead found himself on the left side of the box. Mihailovic didn't give up from there, sending a cross that the Nigerian forward headed home to open his Montréal account.

Trying to force a comeback win in the final minutes of the game, Montréal head coach Wilfried Nancy sent Bjørn Johnsen into the match to play alongside Mason Toye.

The Norwegian striker had his chance to shine, as a run inside the box caused a stoppage-time penalty. Just like Klimala had done in the first-half stoppage time, Johnsen stepped up to the spot but his attempt was saved by Coronel. The drama continued until the very end, as a Video Review found that Coronel had left his line before the shot. Coronel made yet another save, this time on Toye, but another Video Review forced a redo.