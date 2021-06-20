Recap: Austin FC 0, San Jose Earthquakes 0

Austin FC ’s long-awaited Q2 Stadium opener concluded with a 0-0 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday evening, as everything but a celebratory goal emerged from MLS’ newest soccer-specific stadium.

The full-capacity crowd of 20,500 fans surely would’ve erupted in the 10th minute had midfielder Diego Fagundez’s flicked-on header found the net. He rose highest on a cross from left back Zan Kolmanic, though San Jose goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski scrambled to paw away the effort.

The Earthquakes looked threatening in the first half on the left flank, especially when MLS goal king Chris Wondolowski forced goalkeeper Brad Stuver into a strong save in the 41st minute. Stuver got low to his left, then Austin cleared their lines before Cristian Espinoza could slam home the rebound. Episonza also hit the outside of the right post in the 36th minute with a powerful effort, going inches from spoiling the party.

Austin built second-half momentum when Alex Ring’s left-footed shot in the 63rd minute and Jon Gallagher’s snapped header in the 66th minute threatened San Jose’s defensive lines. But each time, Marcinkowski stood tall to add to the hosts’ frustration.

San Jose nearly snagged a game-winning goal in the 83rd minute, yet Stuver scurried to his right and kept out Carlos Fierro’s curling attempt. The attack was spearheaded by Cade Cowell, and the homegrown forward slammed the breaks before laying off for Fierro’s supporting run.