Disciplinary Committee Decision

Miami's Gregore, Austin FC's Cecilio Dominguez issued fines by MLS Disciplinary Committee

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Two players have been issued undisclosed fines by the MLS Disciplinary Committee following Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Gregore failure to leave field

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Inter Miami CF midfielder Gregore guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 56th minute of Miami’s match against D.C. United on June 19. Gregore will be issued an undisclosed fine for his action.

Advertising

Cecilio Dominguez simulation-embellishment

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Austin FC forward Cecilio Domínguez guilty of simulation-embellishment in the 45th minute of Austin’s match against the San Jose Earthquakes on June 19. Domínguez will be issued an undisclosed fine for his action.

Disciplinary Committee Decision Gregore Cecilio Domínguez

Advertising

Related Stories

LA Galaxy defender Derrick Williams suspended 5 extra games by MLS Disciplinary Committee
MLS Disciplinary Committee suspends Orlando City's Nani for two matches
MLS Disciplinary Committee issues fines to Tab Ramos, Luis Diaz

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Miami's Gregore, Austin FC's Cecilio Dominguez issued fines by MLS Disciplinary Committee

Miami's Gregore, Austin FC's Cecilio Dominguez issued fines by MLS Disciplinary Committee
27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 8 
Voices: Steve Zakuani

27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 8 
Bruce Arena hails Matt Turner after "remarkable" performance vs. NYCFC

Bruce Arena hails Matt Turner after "remarkable" performance vs. NYCFC
MLS legend Landon Donovan joins English third tier side as strategic adviser

MLS legend Landon Donovan joins English third tier side as strategic adviser
New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner named Week 8 MLS Player of the Week

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner named Week 8 MLS Player of the Week
New England Revolution Goalkeeper Matt Turner Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 8

New England Revolution Goalkeeper Matt Turner Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 8
More News
Video
Video
Columbus Crew Bids Adieu to First Soccer-Specific Stadium in the U.S.
26:05

Columbus Crew Bids Adieu to First Soccer-Specific Stadium in the U.S.
Week 8 is BACK with BANGERS - Vote for Goal of the Week
1:18

Week 8 is BACK with BANGERS - Vote for Goal of the Week
Did Miami's Ryan Shawcross deserve red? Should Atlanta have had a penalty?
4:55

Did Miami's Ryan Shawcross deserve red? Should Atlanta have had a penalty?
Final game at Historic Crew Stadium, Austin FC's inaugural home game, golazo in Atlanta
4:05

Final game at Historic Crew Stadium, Austin FC's inaugural home game, golazo in Atlanta
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.