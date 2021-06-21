Miami's Gregore, Austin FC's Cecilio Dominguez issued fines by MLS Disciplinary Committee

Two players have been issued undisclosed fines by the MLS Disciplinary Committee following Week 8 of the 2021 season.
Gregore failure to leave field
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Inter Miami CF midfielder Gregore guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 56th minute of Miami’s match against D.C. United on June 19. Gregore will be issued an undisclosed fine for his action.
Cecilio Dominguez simulation-embellishment
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Austin FC forward Cecilio Domínguez guilty of simulation-embellishment in the 45th minute of Austin’s match against the San Jose Earthquakes on June 19. Domínguez will be issued an undisclosed fine for his action.