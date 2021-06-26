Josh Wolff: Austin FC must sign a striker to help ailing offense

Austin have tried different solutions, often deputizing DP winger Cecilio Dominguez as a false No. 9. The Paraguay national team player carries a team-leading three goals, though it’s clear that Wolff’s preferred 4-3-3 formation lacks a dependable striker that can produce. They've been shut out six times, most recently in a 2-0 loss last Wednesday night at Minnesota United FC .

Wolff was speaking ahead of Austin’s Sunday evening clash with the Columbus Crew , their second-ever game at Q2 Stadium (8 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes). They’ve scored six goals through their first 10 games, with nine of those played away from Texas’ capital city while the final touches were applied to MLS’ latest soccer-specific stadium. Only Chicago Fire FC (four goals), the Eastern Conference's last-place team, have fared worse in the goalscoring department.

“Now it's working with Claudio and certainly our scouting department on trying to identify targets,” Wolff said earlier this week. “We do need a striker. We don't have a striker and that's an area that we can certainly make some additions, as well as some other places.”

But the good news is that reinforcements appear to be on the way. And as Wolff and sporting director Claudio Reyna map out the next steps, it’s worth remembering that the expansion club has an open Designated Player spot to work with.

Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff doesn’t need any reminding that his team has struggled to score during the opening stages of the 2021 MLS season.

Breaking their tough luck against Columbus, last year’s MLS Cup winner, poses a serious challenge. Caleb Porter’s team is averaging just a goal per game, though the likes of Gyasi Zardes and Lucas Zelarayan can get hot at any moment. Slowly but surely, Kevin Molino is also working his way toward full fitness after a hamstring injury delayed his introduction.

“We're playing a very good team,” Wolff said. “They're the defending champs, so from that standpoint we've got an excellent opponent coming into our house and it's going to be challenging. We'll look to utilize our energy, utilize our fans, utilize our stadium to help fuel this game, but we have to be very aware of who our opponent is and what their strengths and weaknesses are. But we want to come and play, we want to come and compete. I think that urgency's gonna be there at home for us.”

All the while, Austin face a growing list of injury concerns. Outside back Nick Lima, center back Matt Besler and central midfielder Alex Ring – three key, MLS-proven leaders – are listed as questionable or out on the latest Player Availability Report.

Sending the Verde faithful home celebrating three points won’t be easy, Wolff knows well. Perhaps an unexpected player will rise to the occasion, and it's likely that another big game from goalkeeper Brad Stuver will be required.