Atlanta United sign forward Dom Dwyer in free agency

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Atlanta United have signed forward Dom Dwyer through the 2023 MLS season with option years for 2024-25, the club announced Tuesday.

Dwyer joins as a free agent after being traded to FC Dallas from Toronto FC earlier this season. FC Dallas then exercised their one offseason buyout of a guaranteed contract on the 31-year-old, and he joined Atlanta in preseason camp.

“Dom is a veteran striker who knows what it takes to win in this league,” Atlanta United VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. “He has fit into the group well in the time he has spent with us and will be an addition to our attacking group.”

Dwyer arrives in Atlanta with 81 goals and 19 assists across 209 regular-season appearances (171 starts). He’s featured for Toronto, Orlando City SC and Sporting Kansas City in previous league stops.

Born in England, Dwyer became eligible for the US men’s national team in March 2017 and has since scored twice across four appearances.

ATLUTD enter the 2022 campaign with Josef Martinez as their star striker. Dwyer and homegrown forward Jackson Conway project as reserve options.

