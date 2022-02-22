Atlanta United sign forward Dom Dwyer in free agency

Dwyer joins as a free agent after being traded to FC Dallas from Toronto FC earlier this season. FC Dallas then exercised their one offseason buyout of a guaranteed contract on the 31-year-old, and he joined Atlanta in preseason camp.

“Dom is a veteran striker who knows what it takes to win in this league,” Atlanta United VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. “He has fit into the group well in the time he has spent with us and will be an addition to our attacking group.”