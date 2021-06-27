Recap: Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

The New York Red Bulls extended their all-time regular season unbeaten streak against Atlanta United to nine games as the Eastern Conference rivals slugged it out in a 0-0 draw Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The best chance of a scoreless first half came in the 39th minute when the Red Bulls nearly punished Atlanta for a casual backpass in their own box. Wikelman Carmona picked off Alan Franco’s backheel and fed an open Patryk Klimala. Brad Guzan got a piece of the attempt, and then recovered the ball as it trickled toward the goal line.
In the 58th minute, Kyle Duncan worked around Franco and into a dangerous position inside the 18-yard box. But the right back’s pass along the goal line intended for no one in particular rolled harmlessly away.
Duncan had a better scoring opportunity 10 minutes later, but his left-footed shot was chested down by Guzan before it was cleared away.
Atlanta nearly claimed all three points late with a flurry of chances. But Carlos Coronel first did well to dive to his right and parry Brooks Lennon's open shot in the box away in the 78th minute. Marcelino Moreno followed with a shot on frame while on the turf during a scramble in front of goal in the 83rd minute and Coronel was there for the denial again.
Miles Robinson had the best chance of all, latching onto a Lennon corner kick, but his downward header one minute from full time caromed off the post.
Goals
- None
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: There wasn’t much of the beautiful game on display with more stoppages for injuries than chances created. The Red Bulls surely will be the happier of the two sides, picking up their first point away from Red Bull Arena this year. Atlanta pressed for the late winner and came inches from it off Robinson’s head, leaving the Five Stripes with a fifth straight match without a win — four of which were draws. But hey, they didn’t concede late again, right?
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: This is how close ATLUTD were to claiming their first-ever regular season win over the Red Bulls.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: In a match where neither side could gain an advantage, no one player truly rose above the rest. We’ll split the honors between the goalkeepers, with Guzan coming up big early to scamper back and recover a shot and Coronel making a few clutch saves late.
