Recap: Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

The New York Red Bulls extended their all-time regular season unbeaten streak against Atlanta United to nine games as the Eastern Conference rivals slugged it out in a 0-0 draw Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The best chance of a scoreless first half came in the 39th minute when the Red Bulls nearly punished Atlanta for a casual backpass in their own box. Wikelman Carmona picked off Alan Franco’s backheel and fed an open Patryk Klimala. Brad Guzan got a piece of the attempt, and then recovered the ball as it trickled toward the goal line.

In the 58th minute, Kyle Duncan worked around Franco and into a dangerous position inside the 18-yard box. But the right back’s pass along the goal line intended for no one in particular rolled harmlessly away.

Duncan had a better scoring opportunity 10 minutes later, but his left-footed shot was chested down by Guzan before it was cleared away.

Atlanta nearly claimed all three points late with a flurry of chances. But Carlos Coronel first did well to dive to his right and parry Brooks Lennon's open shot in the box away in the 78th minute. Marcelino Moreno followed with a shot on frame while on the turf during a scramble in front of goal in the 83rd minute and Coronel was there for the denial again.