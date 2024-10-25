Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

RSL emerged as a surprise Western Conference contender in 2024, staying at or near the top of the standings throughout most of the year despite the offseason overhaul of head coach Pablo Mastroeni's staff.

The main driver of RSL's success has been Chicho Arango, who entered the All-Star break with 17g/11a. But the Colombian striker has only produced one assist since early July, putting more of the attacking burden on Diego Luna. The rising USMNT midfielder has more than delivered with 8g/12a during a breakout season, helping him finish second in this year's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR rankings.