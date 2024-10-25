Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

Real Salt Lake (No. 3) and Minnesota United FC (No. 6) enter the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with Tuesday's Round One Best-of-3 Series opener.
How to watch & stream
- Apple TV - Free
- FS1, FS2 (Spanish); TSN, RDS
When
- Tuesday, Oct. 29 | 9 pm ET/6 pm PT
Where
- America First Field | Sandy, Utah
This Round One series winner will face either LA Galaxy (No. 2) or Colorado Rapids (No. 7) in a Western Conference Semifinal on Nov. 23 or 24. To get there, Salt Lake or Minnesota must win two matches across this series opener, Game 2 (Nov. 2) and Game 3 (Nov. 8).
If a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.
- Seed: Western Conference No. 3
- Regular season: 59 points (16W-7L-11D)
RSL emerged as a surprise Western Conference contender in 2024, staying at or near the top of the standings throughout most of the year despite the offseason overhaul of head coach Pablo Mastroeni's staff.
The main driver of RSL's success has been Chicho Arango, who entered the All-Star break with 17g/11a. But the Colombian striker has only produced one assist since early July, putting more of the attacking burden on Diego Luna. The rising USMNT midfielder has more than delivered with 8g/12a during a breakout season, helping him finish second in this year's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR rankings.
The Claret-and-Cobalt carry a six-game unbeaten streak (3W-0L-3D) into the playoffs, with the hopes of Arango rediscovering his best form and getting additional contributions from summer signings Diogo Gonçalves and Dominik Marczuk.
- Seed: Western Conference No. 6
- Regular season: 52 points (15W-12L-7D)
In their first season under head coach Eric Ramsay, Minnesota are back in the playoffs after missing out last year.
In addition to hiring a new manager, the Loons underwent major personnel changes. Their first order of business was departing with troubled talisman Emanuel Reynoso and handing the playmaking reins to do-it-all midfielder Robin Lod (7g/15a). They then made arguably the biggest splash of the summer transfer window by signing DP striker Kelvin Yeboah, who has 7g/1a in his first nine appearances with the club.
Minnesota are among the most in-form teams heading into the playoffs, posting a 6W-2L-1D record since the Leagues Cup break, and will hope to ride that momentum to a Round One upset.