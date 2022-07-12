Real Salt Lake transfer midfielder Everton Luiz to Belgian club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
Real Salt Lake have transferred midfielder Everton Luiz to SK Beveren in Belgium’s second division, the club announced Monday.
The 34-year-old Brazilian originally joined RSL in 2019 and had three assists across 78 regular-season games (58 starts). The well-traveled player had arrived from Italy’s SPAL, initially on loan.
“We share nothing but gratitude towards Everton for his time with and service to our club,” general manager Elliot Fall said in a release. “Everton was a critical piece in both our 2019 and 2021 playoff pushes with him in the lineup, and we are glad we could facilitate his desired move back to Europe. We expect great success for him in Belgium, and are proud to call him a member of the RSL family.”
Everton Luiz’s move marks the third transaction between Real Salt Lake and a member club of co-owner David Blitzer’s growing football network. It follows forward Sergio Cordova’s loan arrival in February from FC Augsburg (German Bundesliga) and defender Chris Kablan’s loan earlier this season from SK Beveren.
Atlanta United have loaned homegrown midfielder Tyler Wolff to SK Beveren as well, a move announced last week.
As Everton Luiz departs, RSL sit third in the Western Conference standings just past the 2022 season’s midway point (8W-5L-6D record; 30 points).