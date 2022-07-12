Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake transfer midfielder Everton Luiz to Belgian club

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Real Salt Lake have transferred midfielder Everton Luiz to SK Beveren in Belgium’s second division, the club announced Monday.

The 34-year-old Brazilian originally joined RSL in 2019 and had three assists across 78 regular-season games (58 starts). The well-traveled player had arrived from Italy’s SPAL, initially on loan. 

“We share nothing but gratitude towards Everton for his time with and service to our club,” general manager Elliot Fall said in a release. “Everton was a critical piece in both our 2019 and 2021 playoff pushes with him in the lineup, and we are glad we could facilitate his desired move back to Europe. We expect great success for him in Belgium, and are proud to call him a member of the RSL family.”

Everton Luiz’s move marks the third transaction between Real Salt Lake and a member club of co-owner David Blitzer’s growing football network. It follows forward Sergio Cordova’s loan arrival in February from FC Augsburg (German Bundesliga) and defender Chris Kablan’s loan earlier this season from SK Beveren.

Atlanta United have loaned homegrown midfielder Tyler Wolff to SK Beveren as well, a move announced last week.

As Everton Luiz departs, RSL sit third in the Western Conference standings just past the 2022 season’s midway point (8W-5L-6D record; 30 points).

Real Salt Lake Everton Luiz Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

Atlanta United sign Colombian winger Edwin Mosquera via U22 Initiative
Report: Chelsea finalizing deal for Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina
St. Louis CITY SC sign winger Isak Jensen from Danish youth club
More News
More News
Atlanta United sign Colombian winger Edwin Mosquera via U22 Initiative
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United sign Colombian winger Edwin Mosquera via U22 Initiative
Real Salt Lake transfer midfielder Everton Luiz to Belgian club
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake transfer midfielder Everton Luiz to Belgian club
Report: Landon Donovan among San Jose Earthquakes head coach finalists

Report: Landon Donovan among San Jose Earthquakes head coach finalists
Report: Chelsea finalizing deal for Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina
Transfer Tracker

Report: Chelsea finalizing deal for Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina
Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 19?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 19?
St. Louis CITY SC sign winger Isak Jensen from Danish youth club
Transfer Tracker

St. Louis CITY SC sign winger Isak Jensen from Danish youth club
More News
Video
Video
Josef Martinez speaks out: What's gone wrong at Atlanta United?
19:32

Josef Martinez speaks out: What's gone wrong at Atlanta United?
The best MLS landing spots for Luis Suarez
7:07

The best MLS landing spots for Luis Suarez
Can Wayne Rooney save DC United?
14:23

Can Wayne Rooney save DC United?
Where does Atlanta go in the wake of Josef's comments?
1:33:56

Where does Atlanta go in the wake of Josef's comments?
More Video
Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Help select the 2022 MLS All-Stars team. Cast your vote now!