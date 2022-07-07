Atlanta United loan homegrown Tyler Wolff to Belgian side SK Beveren

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Atlanta United have loaned homegrown midfielder Tyler Wolff to Belgian second-division side SK Beveren for the 2022-23 league season, the club announced Thursday.

The 19-year-old made five appearances (four starts) this season for the Five Stripes, picking up one assist in 255 minutes.

Wolff originally signed with Atlanta's first team in July 2020 after progressing through the club's youth academy, making 17 MLS appearances in total before Thursday's announced loan.

He's also featured on the youth international circuit for the US under-20 men's national team side, which he helped win the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship, scoring a goal in the final against the Dominican Republic.