Djordje Mihailovic: "Everything feels right” with move from CF Montréal to AZ Alkmaar

It became a running joke in the CF Montréal dressing room, on the training pitches. It wasn’t if Djordje Mihailovic was going to make a move to Europe, but when and where.

“My teammates are happy for me, but I mean for a few months it was a lot of jokes at me about where I was going to go,” Mihailvoic told media with a smile on a press conference Thursday.

In the end, it was Dutch club AZ Alkmaar that was right for all parties, sealing a deal in which Mihailovic will join in the winter.

With the 18 months Mihailovic has had since arriving in Montréal ahead of the 2021 season, there was no shortage of options for where. Numerous clubs were interested in the attacking midfielder, who has 11 goals and 20 assists in his 54 MLS appearances with Montréal.

All in the timing

The when was a hugely important factor in this deal. Montréal had no interest in losing their best player down the stretch run of the season, currently sitting second in the Eastern Conference with eight games left ahead of the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

“AZ wanted him as soon as possible,” sporting director Olivier Renard said. “For me, it wasn’t an option.”

Montréal received a club-record deal, reportedly worth around $6 million, including add-ons and a sell-on clause. Mihailovic had long stated his desire to make a move to Europe when the timing was right, something that was discussed with the club when he was acquired in a trade from Chicago Fire FC in 2021.

“We’re very proud,” Renard said. “He was very open, and it was difficult to leave Montréal, but he wanted to go to Europe. Everybody knows that. I would be the last to push him out, but I’m happy he could reach what he wanted in his career.”