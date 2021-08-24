Predicting Gregg Berhalter's first USMNT World Cup Qualifying roster

They start by traveling to El Salvador (Sept. 2), then back to the US for a match against Canada (Sept. 5). They'll finish up the ultra-compact international date with a match against Honduras in San Pedro Sula (Sept. 8).

Next week the US men’s national team will play their first World Cup Qualifiers since the disaster in Couva four years ago.

The roster for this trio of matches is expected to be named in the coming days. Bear in mind that Berhalter can call up as many players as he wants and that not all of the players called for the international date will be rostered for each game.

If you’re reading this column, I don’t think I need to elaborate on how big a moment this is for the program or how crucial a potential step it is in writing a new chapter. If you’re reading this column, you get that. You know that no Nations League or Gold Cup game can quite compare to the intensity and importance of a qualifier, and that while those competitions are meaningful in their own right, winning both this summer would mean nothing if those triumphs are followed by World Cup qualifying failure. You definitely know that, and so do the players, and so does head coach Gregg Berhalter.

Turner ’s better than either, though. He’s conceded just once (it was a PK) in seven US appearances, and unlike the other two guys he’s playing every week. He is really, really good:

These three basically pick themselves, with the only real question being who the No. 1 is. Steffen has long been Berhalter’s choice in that regard, though Horvath made a strong claim when he subbed in for Steffen and graced us all with some A+ heroics in the Nations League final.

On the fringe: There’s an argument for leaving Horvath with his club team -- better chance to win a starting job if he’s not missing time -- and bringing Brad Guzan ( Atlanta United ) as the third-string ‘keeper in a “font of veteran wisdom” role.

Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

(Fulham) George Bello (Atlanta United)

I’ve never been particularly convinced by Robinson and neither has Berhalter, who’s left him out of the team for huge swathes of time and didn’t play him a single minute in the Nations League final. But he’s played well to start the Championship season and has to be considered something of a veteran for the US at this point.

Bello is definitely not a veteran for the US, but Berhalter threw the 19-year-old into the deep end earlier this month, putting him in the XI for the Gold Cup final, matched up directly with Tecatito Corona. The kid delivered.

Beyond the ability to physically hang with (or even exceed the level of) most Concacaf attackers, Bello is simply way more comfortable turning possession inside and solving problems with the ball than the other LB options. He’s not precisely polished and his decision-making in the attacking third can take a beat too long. But even so, he is a different sort of option than the other LBs presently in the pool.

On the fringe: So yeah, that means I’m taking Bello over Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp). I love Vines, and while I think it’s fair to say he was more of a weapon in the attacking third during the Gold Cup than Bello was, his lack of a right foot and inability to operate anywhere but the touchline meant the US were liable to get pinned against the sideline as often as not. He proved to be a purely north-south option at LB, which is what already exists on this roster in Robinson.